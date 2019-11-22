Aurora 2-year-old missing, police ‘gravely concerned’

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find a missing 2-year-old.

On Wednesday, the Miracle Abu’s father reported both the toddler and her mother missing.

The mother was found in Denver. However, Miracle has not been located.

Police say the mother is not mentally stable. She did not say where she and Miracle had been or where Miracle is.

APD says Miracle was last seen Wednesday night in the 3600 block of South Zeno Way, not far from the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road.

Police say Miracle has purple-and-white braids and was last seen wearing a pink jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

FOX21’s news partner FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to police for details about when and where in Denver the mother was located.

