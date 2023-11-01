Attention all skiers Keystone is back open for winter

(KEYSTONE, Colo.) — Winter is here according to Keystone Resort after opening their slopes up for skiers across Colorado for the 2023-24 winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Two miles of skiing and riding on Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails. Guests on Wednesday got free donuts, coffee, entertainment from a live DJ, and prizes for the first-in-line guests.

Courtesy: Vail Resorts

Courtesy: Vail Resorts

Courtesy: Vail Resorts

Courtesy: Vail Resorts

Courtesy: Vail Resorts

Courtesy: Vail Resorts

“Our teams have worked so hard to make this day possible, and it is such a privilege to kick off what will be a really special year for us at Keystone,” said Chris Sorensen, Vice President and General Manager at Keystone Resort.

Keystone Resort will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A reminder for skiers, The Epic Pass Prices will go up in price after Nov. 19.