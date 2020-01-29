Atari plans to build gaming-friendly hotel in Denver

A company known for vintage video games now wants to run gaming-friendly hotels.

Atari says it plans to open eight hotels in the U.S. They’ll have spaces for virtual and augmented reality and venues for esports events. The company says parents will be able to host video game slumber parties and other events for kids.

Construction of the first hotel, in Phoenix, is set to get underway this fall. Other planned locations include Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose, California.

Atari kicked off a video game craze in the 1970s, but the U.S. branch of the company went bust seven years ago. However, its French counterpart is still in business.