Asphalt shortage impacts Colorado road construction as oil production slows

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver-area asphalt companies say they are running into a shortage of asphalt.

Colorado Asphalt Works, Inc. in Commerce City says it’s been so bad lately that they’re asking some employees to stay home.

“It’s a trickle-down effect,” said Jason Brown with Asphalt Works. “It affects everyone.”

Both Brown and Abel Guzman, a project manager, say some of the local asphalt production companies aren’t selling to the public, and the ones that are have imposed limits.

The companies are having a tougher time getting materials to make asphalt from oil refineries, which have cut back in oil production or distribution.

“The price of the asphalt will go way too high,” Guzman said. “Every resident in this state will pay the consequences of the shortness of oil.”

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation said crews are keeping a close eye on the situation.

At least one task on the major Interstate 70 construction project called “Central 70” has already been pushed back.