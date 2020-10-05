Aspen man sentenced to probation after admitting to coughing on woman

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to violating a county coronavirus health order after he coughed in a woman’s face.

The Aspen Times reported Tom Patierno received a six-month deferred sentence and is expected to serve six months of supervised probation.

Patierno must also perform public service, attend mental health counseling and write an apology letter to the 68-year-old woman.

Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann charged Patierno with a misdemeanor violation of a March public health order.

Patierno told police he got close to the woman and made a coughing gesture on an Aspen trail.