Aspen man sentenced to probation after admitting to coughing on woman

State

by: The Aspen Times

Posted: / Updated:

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to violating a county coronavirus health order after he coughed in a woman’s face.

The Aspen Times reported Tom Patierno received a six-month deferred sentence and is expected to serve six months of supervised probation.

Patierno must also perform public service, attend mental health counseling and write an apology letter to the 68-year-old woman.

Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann charged Patierno with a misdemeanor violation of a March public health order.

Patierno told police he got close to the woman and made a coughing gesture on an Aspen trail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local