Arrest warrant: Suspect shown on social media setting fire to Minneapolis police station; appears before judge in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect accused of setting fire to a Minneapolis police station on May 28 stood in front of a judge, remotely, for the first time on Tuesday in Denver.

The suspect, Dylan Robinson, was arrested in Breckenridge around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of a Recreation Center located at 800 Airport Road by the ATF and U.S. Marshals.

Robinson was brought to Denver on a fugitive hold out of Minnesota, where the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has filed arson related charges.

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson appears by remote video for 1st Federal Court appearance on arson charges related to burning of Minneapolis Police Station. Media has to listen by phone. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/Bd8GuJ7ntJ — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) June 16, 2020

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Robinson had his first court appearance.

Robinson is being charged with one count of arson and a second count of aiding and abetting in arson, which can carry a penalty of five to 25 years in prison.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by FOX31, Robinson was seen on surveillance video lighting incendiary devices on the night of May 28. In one video, he hands the device to another individual who throws it, and in a second video, he is seen throwing the device.

This is a video ⁦@ATFHQ⁩ says is of Dylan Robinson setting fire to the Minneapolis third precinct police station. He’s the one on the left in stripped shirt #kdvr pic.twitter.com/YAxWZ3tidd — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) June 16, 2020

A video was also posted on Snapchat from an account that is believed to be used by Robinson. In the video, Robinson captures a person creating a Molotov cocktail. He also captures himself multiple times throughout the video.

Multiple people are heard instructing how to create the incendiary device in the Snapchat video as well. A female voice is also heard saying, “Dylan” at one point during the video.

Investigators also found a video posted to Facebook, originally recorded on Snapchat, that shows Robinson setting a fire inside the Minneapolis police station.

ATF then released photos of Robinson as well as other suspects accused of setting fires to the police station and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

On June 10, a woman emailed the ATF stating Robinson was one of the suspects. He had gone to school with her son.

Robinson is currently on probation in Crow Wing County, Minnesota related to a conviction of fourth degree possession of phencyclidine/hallucinogen. According to his probation officer, Robinson is currently in violation of his terms.

On June 12, investigators obtained a search warrant for information on Robinson’s phone. Data showed that Robinson was in the vicinity of the Minneapolis police station on May 28.

Cellphone data then showed Robinson was located near Denver on June 13 and was headed west of the city.

Robinson was then arrested on Sunday, June 14 in Breckenridge at about 2 p.m.

FOX31’s Rob Low says his next hearing will be Friday.

Dylan Robinson back in Court Friday 2pm for Detention hearing (to determine if he's a flight risk or danger to community) & then to possibly set date of Prelim hearing which would reveal the evidence the feds have against him. However this might all be transferred to MN. #kdvr — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) June 16, 2020