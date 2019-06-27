Arapahoe Basin open for Fourth of July skiing

Arapahoe Basin ski area will be open for the Fourth of July.

The ski area is open from now until Sunday, then again on July 4. The Fourth will be the official closing day for the resort this ski season, which started October 19.

The last time A-Basin was open on July 4 was in 2011. Its longest season was in 1995, when the ski area stayed open until August 10.

The Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts will be open July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No beginner skiing is available.

“A-Basin is able to stay open in large part thanks to higher-than-average snowfall totals and lower-than-average temperatures in the months of March and May, including nearly seven feet of snow falling during March,” the ski area said in a statement. “Even so, it was not a record snowfall year for the ski area. At the start of June, A-Basin was at 106 percent of average snowfall (about 375 inches). Other contributing factors to A-Basin’s late season are its northern-facing frontside slopes and high elevation (10,780’ base; 12,500’ at the top of the highest lifts; 13,050’ peak).”

Adult lift tickets are $69. Show a season ski pass that was valid anywhere in the world this season to get $10 off.