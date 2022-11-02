(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado’s short-term emergency rental assistance program (ERAP) will stop accepting applications in November after the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) said almost all of the funds received from acts of Congress had been successfully deployed.

DOLA said the State will stop accepting new applications for ERAP after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, while continuing to pay out funding already awarded. Previously submitted applications that are currently being reviewed will continue to be processed until all program funds have been awarded and disbursed.

While the State’s application portal will soon be closed to new applications, DOLA will work to maintain all existing rental benefits. However, criteria and prioritization are subject to change in order to ensure sufficient funding remains available for pending applications.

According to DOLA, the State has served more than 36,000 households, over 70% of whom make 50% Area Median Income (AMI) or less.

If you have already submitted your application and you are now facing eviction, DOLA encourages you to contact a representative by calling or texting 720-356-0174 or 1-888-480-0066, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. mountain time, and on Saturdays 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for an update on your pending application.

The State’s application portal will remain open until Nov. 15. Coloradans who have not yet applied for or received emergency rental assistance are encouraged to submit their applications before this portal closure date.

If your application remains inactive in the portal, the non-responsive status will be noted and you will be contacted to finish/submit or cancel your application for emergency rental assistance.