Anglers line up for Gold Medal trout fishing opener at Spinney Mountain

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Spinney Mountain State Park Gold Medal trout fishing is officially underway for the 2021 season.

Spinney Mountain opened to anglers at 5:45 a.m. on Friday and vehicles were lined up along the entrance.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Twitter of the vehicles at the entrance Friday morning.

Vehicles full of anglers are lined up at the entrance to Spinney Mountain State Park for the 2021 opener. Gates to this Gold Medal trout fishery open at 5:45 a.m. Happy fishing 🎣 from #NEAquatics. pic.twitter.com/FB6MAJkHWz — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 23, 2021

CPW said that due to low water levels, only hand launched vessels will be allowed for boating starting April 23.

No camping is allowed at Spinney Mountain State Park, it’s a day use only location.

Still need to get your Colorado fishing license for this year? Here’s a look at the prices from CPW: