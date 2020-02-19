Amy Klobuchar to hold Aurora campaign event on Thursday

AURORA, Colo. — Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar will hold a campaign event in Aurora on Thursday, her campaign announced Tuesday.

The campaign confirmed the event would take place at 5 p.m. at Stanley Marketplace. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Klobuchar is one of many presidential candidates visiting Colorado ahead of Super Tuesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Denver on Sunday. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg will speak to supporters in Aurora on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will also hold a rally alongside Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado Springs on Thursday evening.

Klobuchar spoke at a town hall in Denver in December.

The Minnesota senator surprised many with her third-place finish in New Hampshire earlier this month.