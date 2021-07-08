Amber Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Dolores with 35-year-old man

DOLORES, Colo. (KDVR) — Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday evening for two young children last seen in Dolores with a 35-year-old man.

Bailey Begay, 1, and Braidin Begay, 3 months, were last known to be in the Dolores area on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

They are believed to be with 35-year-old Brandon Begay. Their relationship was not immediately described by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, who issued the alert.

They are believed to be in a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck, brown over white, with an unknown temporary Arizona tag.

Brandon is described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911.