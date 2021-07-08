Amber Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Dolores with 35-year-old man

State
Posted: / Updated:

DOLORES, Colo. (KDVR) — Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday evening for two young children last seen in Dolores with a 35-year-old man.

Bailey Begay, 1, and Braidin Begay, 3 months, were last known to be in the Dolores area on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

They are believed to be with 35-year-old Brandon Begay. Their relationship was not immediately described by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, who issued the alert.

They are believed to be in a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck, brown over white, with an unknown temporary Arizona tag.

Brandon is described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local