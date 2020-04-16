Amazon hiring 1,000 new employees in Colorado

The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Amazon is hiring another 1,000 employees in Colorado as the company sees increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new hires will fill a range of roles, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders, and delivering packages from delivery stations.

Interested candidates can apply at amazon.com/jobsnow. Positions are available on a rolling basis. Colorado residents can text AMAZON to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings nearby.

Amazon said since March 16, they’ve hired 3,600 new employees statewide, joining the 4,000 full-time employees who were already working for the company in Colorado.

The 1,000 new positions are part of an additional 75,000 jobs nationwide. Amazon said they’ve brought on more than 100,000 new associates nationwide in the past month.