SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – A skier who was allegedly drunk was issued a citation for violating the Colorado Skiers Safety Act at the Snowmass Ski Area on Saturday.

Denver man Jordan Vuckovich, 25, was cited for being impaired while skiing and colliding with an 11-year-old girl, according to Snowmass Village police.

The girl was transported to the hospital. No update on her condition is available.

Vuckovich remained at the scene, police said.