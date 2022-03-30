COLORADO SPRINGS — April is Alcohol Awareness month – a good time to reflect on our drinking habits and what affect they’re having on our lives.

Experts say the effects of alcohol abuse on families is of particular concern.

The National Institutes of Health say that although most adults in the US who drink do so moderately and without complications, alcohol-related problems are the among the most significant public health issues in the country.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) affects about 15 million adults in the US, and causes deaths in about 88,000 people each year.

But the affects of the disorder can extend far beyond the person who drinks.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), 10% of children in America live with a parent who abuses alcohol. And experts say that number could actually be higher because of the increase in alcohol consumption that occurred during the pandemic.

Additionally, relationships involving alcohol abuse are at least 20% more likely to end in divorce, with children of divorced parents experiencing a wide range of impacts from physical and emotional health to financial security and loss of religious faith.

According to Rebecca Berg of Springs Recovery Connection, a treatment facility in the Pikes Peak region, the isolation and stress of the pandemic has exacerbated alcohol use, with both the sale and use of alcohol increasing in recent years.

The Colorado Department of Public Health reports that in 2018, 7.3% of adults in Colorado reported heavy alcohol consumption (two or more drinks per day for men, one or more drinks per day for women), the highest reported percentage since 2011. This statistic is expected to increase following the pandemic, with expansive impacts to families, communities, and the economy.

But another way to think about it, according to the NIH, is simply whether or not alcohol is impacting your life in a negative way.

So what can you do if you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol abuse?

There are several options for those seeking help in the Pikes Peak region:

– Crossroads’ Turning Points, Inc.

– Face It TOGETHER

– Pikes View Behavioral Health

– Springs Recovery Connection

Additionally, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has some interactive resources to help you examine your drinking patterns further: Rethinking Drinking can also help you cut back or stop drinking, if needed.