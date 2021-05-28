Aircraft makes crash landing in field north of Fort Collins following engine failure

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A small aircraft made a crash landing in a field north of Fort Collins after it reported engine failure Friday morning, according to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Mayday calls started coming into the Northern Colorado Airport Tower at around 10:40 a.m.

There were “two souls on board” according to audio from the plane to air traffic control. Our crews in SkyFOX report that one of the two was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital upon their arrival.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.