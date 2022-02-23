Air Force tennis team earns national ranking

Air Force cadets march out for field training at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 12, 2021.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Air Force Men’s Tennis earned its first national ranking in eight years in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA.)

Ranking number 69, the tennis team earned the ITA ranking on Wednesday, according to a press release.

In the midst of a four-match winning streak, the Falcons are currently at a 10-4 start.

The Air Force team successfully completed a weekend at the UTSA Center in Orlando, Florida. They defeated Bryant and Service Academy’s rival Army as part of College MatchDay.

The Falcons return to action March 11 in UC San Diego.