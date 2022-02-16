AG Phil Weiser addresses violations of the Victim Rights Act by the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

DENVER — Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement regarding the finding that the District Attorney’s Office of the 12th Judicial District violated crime victims’ rights under Colorado’s Victim Rights Act and Constitution:

“Our state constitution and laws protect crime victims and give them important rights. I am grateful to the Crime Victim Services Advisory Board for its dedication to ensuring that crime victims receive these protections and that any failures to follow the law are addressed.

The board’s finding that the District Attorney’s Office of the 12th Judicial District repeatedly violated the Victim Rights Act is extremely troubling. As required by state law, the Governor has now referred this matter to the attorney general’s office. My office will work to ensure that the district attorney’s office fully complies with the law—either by securing the district attorney’s agreement to a strong corrective plan or by seeking a court order that will require that office to follow the law.

Any solution we obtain will need to involve independent, effective, and enforceable oversight, with significant penalties for additional failures or non-compliance. As this process goes forward, we will remain focused on honoring the needs of crime victims and ensuring that their rights are protected.”

The 12th Judicial District includes Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache Counties.