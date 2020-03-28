Additional Department of Corrections staff members test positive for COVID-19

DENVER — The Department of Corrections has received confirmation that two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

One staff member works at the Sterling Correctional Facility and has not been inside the facility for several days. The other staff member works at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center and has not been in the facility for over a week.

At this time the department is currently working with the CDOC medical team and conducting a detailed contact investigation tracking any contact that the staff members had, and will be working to quarantine people as necessary. The department will collaborate with CDPHE and local health departments and will also take appropriate cleaning and disinfecting steps.

The Sterling Correctional Facility and DRDC will be modifying operations as a preventative measure at this time.

Any staff member who tests positive is pending results or has demonstrated possible symptoms have been put on administrative leave.

At this point in time there are no inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19.