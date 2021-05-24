Additional charges filed against suspected Boulder King Soopers shooter

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Fourteen additional first-degree attempted murder charges have been filed against the suspected shooter in the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting that occurred on March 22.

The suspect is now facing a total of 10 first-degree murder charges, 15 first-degree attempted murder charges, and 11 first-degree attempted murder charges of persons who are law enforcement.

The alleged shooter was first charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is now facing a total of 115 charges.

Last month, FOX31’s Michael Konopasek spoke to a woman and her son who were in the store during the shooting.

“We knew that what we were hearing were gunshots … just really really loud,” Sarah Moonshadow said. “He shot at both of us.”

Moonshadow said she felt trapped and didn’t know how to escape. Eventually, she said, the two decided to make a run for an escape.

“We just started running as fast as we could … as far as we could,” she said. “I’m pretty sure I looked right at [the suspect] as we were running out, and I thought that he was just somebody else shocked.”

Attorney David Beller specializes in criminal defense. The former President of the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar says a case like this is daunting.

“There are so many witnesses and so many victims and so much evidence,” Beller said.

Beller says he’s not surprised to see more than a hundred charges in the case.

“There’s really no limit to the number of counts or the number of charges the district attorney can bring against him. When the DA is considering charges, he or she is absolutely taking into consideration potential defenses that may exist and trying to charge in a way that anticipates those defenses,” he said.

The next court date in the case is May 25 for a status hearing.