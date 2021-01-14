Add extra love to your Valentines with a postmark from Loveland 💌

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you want to add a little extra love to your Valentine’s Day mail this year, the town of Loveland is here to help.

For the 75th year, volunteers in the northern Colorado town will hand-stamp Valentines mailed from around the world. In addition to a special Loveland postmark, every piece of mail that comes through the program will get a collector’s stamp, also known as a cachet.

A sample envelope with the special postmark and cachet. The “Love” postage stamp is available for purchase from the U.S. Postal Service.

In past years, the volunteers have postmarked more than 100,000 valentines from all 50 states and 110 countries around the world.

To get the special postmark and cachet, put your pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentines in a larger envelope. Then, mail that envelope to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentines

446 E. 29th St.

Loveland, CO 80538-9998

The valentines will be removed from the larger envelope, postmarked, and sent off to their intended recipients.

In order to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day, mail that’s headed to an international destination must be received in Loveland by February 1. Mail destined for addresses in the U.S. must be received in Loveland by February 7. Mail going to Colorado addresses must be received by February 10.

Alternatively, if you’re in Loveland before February 8, you can drop off your valentines at the Loveland Chamber of Commerce at 5400 Stone Creek Circle, or at either Loveland post office.