A proposed bill would legally protect Coloradans against vaccine status discrimination

DENVER – A new bill has been introduced in the Colorado State House that would prohibit an employer from taking action against an employee or an applicant for employment based on their COVID-19 immunization status.

HB22-1100, primarily sponsored by State Representatives Kim Ranson and Shane Sandridge, specifies that government agencies, and private businesses, including health insurers, cannot discriminate against clients, patrons, or customers based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The bill also would allow the employee or applicant to file a civil action lawsuit. It adds if the court may also award punitive damages and attorney fees and costs, “if the employer acted with malice or wanton or willful misconduct or has repeatedly violated the law,”

The bill is currently pending Scheduling in Committee.