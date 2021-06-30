A look back at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault allegations in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction on Wednesday. Cosby will be released from prison after serving more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Constand is one of about 60 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct.

Two of Cosby’s sexual assault accusers are from Colorado.

One of those women is Beth Ferrier.

“I’m Jane Doe No. 5. There were 13 of us. I came forward in 2005,” said Ferrier in 2015.

Ferrier said she met Cosby in New York in 1984.

“He drugged me in ’86. He drugged me after one of his shows here. He was really p***** off because I wouldn’t meet him at dinner or go to the Oxford [Hotel in downtown Denver].

Another Colorado woman, Heidi Thomas, was one of five woman who testified in the case against him.

She said Cosby assaulted her when she was 24-years-old as she was trying to launch an acting career. She said he offered to coach her, but he drugged her and sexually assaulted her.

“No one would have believed that ‘Mr. Jell-O Pudding Pop … Dr. Huxtable’ was capable of rape and sexual assault. I would’ve been laughed off the planet,” shared Thomas in 2016.

Women have alleged Cosby assaulted them over the past 40 years. Most of the allegations have passed statutes of limitations, preventing criminal legal action.

In May, Cosby was denied parole after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison.