A-Basin weighs possibility of reopening; ‘This is a marathon and A-Basin is a marathon runner’

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin ski area is considering the possibility of reopening as stay-at-home orders are being relaxed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, a blog post from the ski area said it is working on plans of how it could reopen.

“A reopening will not be happening soon. As a community we have more work to do battling COVID-19. Hospitalization and fatality rates need to continue to fall. We still need to follow all the social distancing recommendations. Culturally, to open we have to be comfortable travelling and driving again.”

A-Basin said it has no plans to open uphill access at this time.

The 2019 ski season ended on Fourth of July for A-Basin.