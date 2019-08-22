8-year-old boy seriously injured in mountain lion attack in Bailey

BAILEY, Colo. — An 8-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion Wednesday night in Bailey.
The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. in the Burland subdivision off County Road 72. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the boy was playing outside his home when he was attacked.
The boy sustained serious injuries in the attack, according to Platte Canyon Fire. He remained in the hospital overnight.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are using a team of dogs to search the area for the mountain lion. They’ve also set a trap.
