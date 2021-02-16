5 sorority, fraternity houses at CU Boulder receive envelopes with audio from Criminal Minds

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police and University of Colorado Boulder police are investigating a series of suspicious incidents at sorority and fraternity houses early Monday morning.

BPD said it received at least five reports of an unknown person taping a white envelope to the front doors of both sorority and fraternity houses around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Inside each envelope was a disc that contained audio, some of which included audio from the Criminal Minds TV show, according to BPD.

BPD said it identified the individuals involved and does not believe there is any known threat to the individuals or organizations that received the white envelopes.

The incidents will continue to be investigated by BPD and CUPD to determine if any criminal charges apply.

If you have information about any of these incidents is still asked to call BPD at 303-441-3333 reference case 21-1367. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).