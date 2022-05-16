DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says five cases of viral hepatitis with an unknown origin have been identified in children from our state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health departments around the country have been monitoring the cases in children under 10-years-old since October of 2021.

On May 6, about two dozen states reported suspected cases after the CDC put out a call for doctors to be on the lookout for surprising cases of hepatitis.

CDPHE said there have been five cases that meet the CDC’s criteria as of May 12. Four of those cases were identified by CDPHE on May 6.

Symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice.

The CDC is still investigating to determine what is causing the unknown hepatitis in children.

The next update from CDHPE is expected on Thursday, May 19.