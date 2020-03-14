5 additional new presumptive positive cases in Colorado bring total to 77

DENVER – A total of 5 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases were confirmed in Colorado Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environments.

That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to date to 77.

The state lab has completed test results on more than 600 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28.

Total new presumptive positive cases: 5

Age of individuals:

One in their 20s

One in their 40s

Two in their 60s

One in their 70s

As of Friday, the statewide new case totals are:

Two in Denver County

One in Douglas County

One in Gunnison County

One in Jefferson County

Gender:

Two women

Three men

All 5 new presumptive positive cases are residents of Colorado.