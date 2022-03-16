PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — $43,000 worth of illegal marijuana has been confiscated following a multi-agency bust in Pueblo County.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives with the Special Investigations and Narcotics unit began investigating after learning about a possible grow operation at a home at 977 W. Caliente Drive. Detectives received consent to see the grow and found there were more than 12 marijuana plants as allowed by state law.

Soon after, detectives sought a search warrant.

Detectives obtained and executed the search warrant and found 36 marijuana plants estimated between six to seven feet tall in the home. No arrests were made, however, felony charges may be forthcoming.





The grow has an estimated street value of $43,000.

The Pueblo Regional Building Department condemned the home due to extensive modifications to the electrical system.

The grow investigation was the result of tips from the community.

Anyone wanting to report a suspected illegal marijuana grow in the county can call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crimestoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).