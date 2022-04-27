DENVER (KDVR) — Police said three people, including a boy, were shot and killed Tuesday in a northeast Denver apartment building.

The Denver Police Department said the victims were a man, a woman and a young boy. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation.

A neighbor who lives in the apartment below the shooting said she heard a woman screaming, “Help me!” and two gunshots. Then they spotted a possible suspect vehicle flee the scene.

Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said officers were dispatched to the shooting just before 6 p.m. It happened in the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street, east of Peña Boulevard and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

Clark said they believe the three people killed were related somehow. Suspect information was not immediately available. Interviews were underway. Police were also conducting a search warrant on the home.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

