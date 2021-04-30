3 Loveland PD employees resign after arrest of 73-year-old with dementia

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Three former employees of the Loveland Police Department have resigned after their involvement in arresting and booking a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Karen Garner was arrested last summer. Body cam footage shows police forcing her to the ground, and according to her lawyer she was injured as a result.

Officer Austin Hopp, who arrested Garner; Officer Daria Jalali, who was also on the scene; and Officer Tyler Blackett are all no longer employed by the department, the chief announced Friday.

All three had been on leave for several days after video from inside the police station that showed them reviewing the body cam footage was released. During the video, several comments were made about how it was a good arrest and how you could hear the pop in Garner’s shoulder as she was on the ground.

Garner was arrested after leaving a nearby Walmart where employees thought she was stealing several items. Video from inside the store shows employees confronting her and her removing one of their face masks.

Body cam footage shows Hopp confront Garner, who appears to be confused, and then take her to the ground and handcuff her.

Loveland civil rights attorney Sarah Schielke filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department and three officers on the behalf of Karen Garner earlier this month.