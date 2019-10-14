3 girls missing from Aurora home found safe

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Three girls who went missing after running away from a home in Aurora following a family dispute on Sunday night have returned home and are safe, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department says Leanne, 13, Ashlyn, 9 and Serenity, 6, ran away from a home near East 19th Avenue and Jamaica Street around 7:30 p.m.

The young girls are cousins, according to police. They were considered at-risk runaways because of their ages.

Police said at 10:15 a.m. Monday that the girls have returned home and are safe.