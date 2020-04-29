245 JBS Greeley employees have COVID-19, CDPHE confirms

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to new data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there are now 245 confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff at the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley.

Five plant employees have died.

As of Sunday (April 26), 120 plant employees were infected — up from 102 on April 22.

The positive results were confirmed by the CDPHE laboratory.

The Greeley plant was closed for more than a week and reopened on Friday with restrictions in place.

The outbreak is the second-largest in the state. Sterling Correctional Facility is a close second; as of Wednesday, 241 inmates and 11 staff members at the prison had contracted the virus.