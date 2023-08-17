2023 Pueblo Pride Festival will be the biggest yet

(PUEBO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Equality Alliance (SCEA) will host its annual Pueblo LGBTQ+ Pride Fest Sunday, Aug. 20. It will be the largest Pride celebration in Pueblo’s history!

The festival will be held at Mineral Palace Park with over 150 vendors. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. with festivities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Pride Festival is a celebration of Pueblo’s LGBTQ+ community featuring business and nonprofit vendors, food trucks, and various entertainment throughout the day as well as Pueblo’s most colorful parade,” said SCEA.

Courtesy: Southern Colorado Equality Alliance

It’s important for us to remember that Pueblo Pride is more than the vendors, sponsors, and entertainers. It is a celebration of our shared vision – that no matter what you look like, who you love, or how you express yourself, we are all included in our community. SCEA President Tommy Farrell

SCEA said there will be a shuttle offered off-site at 201 West 8th Street to skip the hassle of finding parking in the park itself.