2020’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from Colorado

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is seen after being lit by House Speaker John Boehner and Ryan Shuster, 17, of Colorado Springs, Colo., not pictured, on the Capitol grounds in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012. The 2012 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is an Engelmann spruce from Colorado’s White River National Forest. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

DELTA, Colo. — This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from a national forest in western Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis and the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that the tree will come from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.

“I’m thrilled that one of Colorado’s magnificent Engelmann Spruce is heading to Washington D.C. to represent our state at the U.S. Capitol during the holidays this year,” Polis said in a statement. “Coloradans are proud of our state’s natural beauty, forests, and incredible outdoor spaces, and I’m glad the rest of the country will be able to see a small piece of the majesty that Colorado offers. While this is a difficult time for people across our state and across the country, I hope that Colorado’s contribution to the national Christmas spirit can help bring us all together.”

Coloradans can contribute homemade ornaments to display on the tree. Tap here for details.

The Capitol Christmas Tree, a blue spruce from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is decorated with thousands of ornaments handcrafted by New Mexico communities, and stands on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Engelmann Spruce will be displayed on the west lawn of the capitol building. A public tree-lighting ceremony will be held in early December. Several smaller companion trees will also be sent to Washington to decorate government buildings and public spaces.

The Forest Service has provided the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree every year since 1970. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide the tree. Colorado forests also provided trees in 1990, 2000, and 2012.

Coloradans can follow the tree’s journey at uscapitolchristmastree.com.