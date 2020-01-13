$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Littleton is about to be a lot richer, according to the Colorado Lottery.

A $2 million winning ticket for Saturday night’s drawing was sold at the King Soopers on West Belleview Avenue, according to the lottery.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 3 – 21 – 23 – 31 – 59 – Powerball 3. The Power Play was x2.

According to the lottery website, the $2 million winning ticket matched all five numbers and the Power Play, but did not match the Powerball.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot was $277.8 million.