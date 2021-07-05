2 men from New York dead after plane crash near Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two men from New York were found dead in a small plane that crashed near Aspen.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies of Ruben Cohen and David Zara were found in a Beechcraft Bonanza in the Midway Pass area on Sunday after a search.

The search by volunteers and a Colorado Army National Guard helicopter was launched after a friend of one of the men on board reported that their plane had taken off from Aspen on Saturday but never arrived in Des Moines, Iowa as planned.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.