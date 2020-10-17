2 killed, including police officer, in Commerce City crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were killed, including an on-duty police officer, in a crash in Commerce City on Friday evening.

The South Adams County Fire Department said the crash occurred at Highway 2 and Turnberry Parkway. The location is roughly 1/2 mile northeast of Highway 2’s intersection with East 104th Avenue.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a pickup going southbound on Highway 2 crossed the center line and struck two vehicles heading northbound: a Ford SUV and a Kia Soul hatchback. Both drivers in the northbound vehicles died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was an on-duty Commerce City Police Department officer.

Col. Matthew Packard, the chief of CSP, said the driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital. Packard did not have an update on that person’s condition.

There were no other occupants in any of the three vehicles, Packard said.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

South Adams said there was also a crash nearby at 112th and Chambers Road.

Highway 2 is closed between 104th and 120th. Drivers in the area should expect delays and detours.

CSP is leading the investigation. Packard said it is too early to discuss potential charges and that it would coordinate with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.