BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police and fire crews are responding to a single-engine plane crash in Broomfield.

Broomfield Police tweeted out that a single-engine plane crashed in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood near Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive. North Metro Fire is on scene.

North Metro Fire has confirmed there were no survivors of the crash and two people were killed. No bystanders were injured and no homes were damaged. Photos from the scene show the plane crashed close to many residential homes.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Piper PA32 crashed near the intersection of Las Brisas Drive and Anthem Road around 11:50 a.m. The National Transportation Safety Board will continue the investigation into the crash.

The intersection of Las Brisas Drive and Anthem Road will be closed for several hours due to the investigation. Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area.

The Anthem Ranch neighborhood resides just south of the Erie Municipal Airport.

Nearly two weeks ago, police responded to another plane crash in Jefferson County that killed one.

FOX31 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.