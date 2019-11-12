Live Now
2 kids missing after running away from Thornton with no shoes or coats

State

by: Dara Bitler, KDVR

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Romeo / Photo courtesy Thornton Police Department

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Thornton police are searching for two children who ran away from a Thornton youth assessment center on Monday night.

Ronnie Hernandez, 12, and Daniel Romeo, 13, were last seen near West 84th Avenue and Interstate 25 at around 7:00 p.m.

Hernandez is described as:

  • 5 feet, 6 inches tall
  • 150 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Black hoodie with white stripes and dark pants

Romeo (pictured) is described as:

  • 5 feet tall
  • 90 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Wearing a white trash bag

Police say neither boy had a coat or shoes.

If you see the boys, please call police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

