GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say two young boys missing from Glenwood Springs may be in danger from a man with mental health concerns and a history of child abuse.

The boys were last seen in Glenwood Springs around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Law enforcement officials are very concerned about the welfare of the children,” according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Missing boys, suspect description

Angel Rodriguez and Andres Rochin were reported missing from Glenwood Springs on March 30, 2022. (CBI)

Angel Rodriguez, 8, is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 90 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Andres Rochin, 6, is described as 4 feet tall and about 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the boys were last seen with Angel Calderon, 30, who’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

All three are described as Hispanic.

Suspect vehicle

Police say Calderon picked up the boys from school, which is unusual. They are believed to be in:

Gray 2015 GMC Acadia

Colorado license plate CZT660