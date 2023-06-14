DENVER (KDVR) — Two adults were killed when a bus rolled off Pingree Park Road late Tuesday night.

A total of five people, including three minors, were on the bus in Larimer County when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and rolled approximately 400 feet down the hill, according to Colorado State Patrol.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they confirmed the 47-year-old male driver and a female passenger died.

CSP did not provide an update on the minors’ injuries, they last reported that one minor was airlifted to a local hospital. The other two children had “varying levels of injuries” according to Poudre Fire.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro learned the bus was a school bus converted into a camper, and the children on board had varying levels of injury.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. to Larimer County dispatchers, according to the sheriff’s office, which described the area as “challenging terrain.” Pingree Park Road was closed at state Highway 14.

The response also included Larimer County Emergency Services, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Poudre Canyon Fire and UCHealth.

The identity of the man and woman has not been released at this time.