$2.9 million winning Lotto+ ticket sold in Denver area

DENVER — Someone is a few million dollars richer after buying a lottery ticket at a liquor store near Denver International Airport, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The winning ticket was for Saturday’s Colorado Lotto+ drawing. It was sold at Tower Liquors on Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.

Saturday night’s winning Lotto+ numbers were 6-7-14-16-20-28.

The Plus numbers were 10-13-21-22-24-33.

The jackpot-winning ticket is valued at $2,917,608, with a cash value of $1,458,804, according to the lottery.