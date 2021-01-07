17-year-old Colorado intern was stuck in Capitol during riot

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Starting a new job is never easy, but Wednesday’s chaos inside the United States Capitol is something new congressional staffers never hoped to experience, especially during their first few days on the job.

Laurel Imer’s 17-year-old son Weston works in Rep. Lauren Boebert’s office as a paid intern.

Laurel is in Washington helping her son get settled in his new apartment, just a few minutes from the Capitol. She says she was glued to the television, watching as rioters stormed the Capitol building as her son was on lockdown.

“He started on Monday, so it was his third day. He texted with me and communicated with me to let me know he was OK, so that was helpful. On the other hand, it’s nerve-wracking knowing he’s locked in. I can’t get to him. I can’t help him. I can’t do anything,” Laurel explained.

While Laurel was concerned, Weston is safe.

Images eventually shared on social media and television showed ransacked offices and invaders occupying the desks of congressional leaders.

“I stayed in D.C. through this time to get him settled because I knew it would be a volatile week and I didn’t want him here alone,” Laurel Imer said.

Weston and other staffers were on lockdown for several hours. The Capitol building was eventually cleared and Weston was not injured.

Despite a dangerous day for her son, Laurel says she understands the mentality of those stormed the building, even though she says it was the wrong thing to do.

“The frustration boiled over. I get it. I don’t condone it, but I understand it,” she said. “We all believe this was stolen from us and it’s very hard to sit down and take that. There’s always a rogue group, that one percent that makes the good look bad and I’m afraid that’s what happened.”

While President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the election was rigged, state officials from both parties have certified their results as accurate. Former Attorney General William Barr also said there was no widespread fraud.