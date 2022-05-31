CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A report from the Bureau of Land Management says the Cañon City facility where 145 wild horses died is short-staffed and in violation of more than a dozen federal policies.

The outbreak began on April 23, when nine horses were found dead from a typically preventable equine flu.

Since then, investigators found the facility was non-compliant on 13 policies, including required vaccinations for the animals in its care.

In its report, the BLM said the facility’s staff failed to provide vaccinations because of a lack of workers and that the mustangs were “unusually high strung.”



The report also oted that the facility was behind on trimming hooves every six months as required.