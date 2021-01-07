145 Colorado In-N-Out employees now included in COVID outbreak

A line of cars waits for the opening of Colorado Springs’ first In-N-Out location November 20. / Joe Swanson – FOX21 News

DENVER — Several more Colorado In-N-Out employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest outbreak data released Wednesday.

A total of 145 employees have now tested positive, including 83 at the Colorado Springs location and 62 at the Aurora location.

That’s an increase of 23 cases compared to last week. Three new cases were reported in Colorado Springs, and 20 were reported in Aurora.

No COVID-19 deaths among employees have been reported.

The outbreak at the Colorado Springs location began December 6, and the one at the Aurora location began December 17, according to the state.

Following the outbreaks, the state encouraged Coloradans to wear a mask when using drive-thrus.

Both In-N-Out locations, the first in Colorado, opened on Nov. 20 to massive lines.