13-year-old dies after reportedly falling off boat on Windsor lake

WINDSOR, Colo. — A teenage boy died after he reportedly fell off of a boat at Pelican Lakes in Windsor Thursday afternoon.

Windsor-Severance Fire Chief Kris Kazian says they received a call at about 3:15 p.m. stating that two people fell off of a boat at Pelican Lakes.

Before arriving, one of the individuals — an 8-year-old boy — was already out of the water. He had been on the boat with his 13-year-old old brother.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenage boy as Mason Mages.

Kazian says the wind speeds were at more than 30 mph, which made the search a challenge.

A dive team of firefighters recovered the teen’s body about 7:15 p.m.