DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says 13 cases of viral hepatitis with an unknown origin have been identified in children from our state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health departments around the country have been monitoring the cases in children under 10-years-old since October of 2021.

CDPHE said there have been 13 cases that meet the CDC’s criteria as of May 19.

Date of presentation Number of cases November 2021 1 December 2021 2 January 2022 1 February 2022 1 March 2022 1 April 2022 4 May 2022 3 Credit: CDPHE

Symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice.

The CDC is still investigating to determine what is causing the unknown hepatitis in children.

The next update from CDHPE is expected on Thursday, May 26.