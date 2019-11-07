12 arrested after ATF raids across Colorado, some tied to ‘motorcycle gangs’

Cell phone video captured officers executing a search warrant on Navajo Street in Denver around 4 a.m. Thursday. / Still from video courtesy KDVR

DENVER– A series of raids by police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives resulted in 12 arrests Thursday morning.

19 search warrants were executed, said ATF Special Agent David Booth at a Thursday afternoon news conference. He did not share the exact locations, but said they included the Denver metro area, Weld County and Colorado Springs.

The 12 will face charges in state court, with some charges related to organized crime, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said. She did not reveal any specific charges.

Neighbors said one of the locations, on the 3200 block of Navajo Street in Denver, is a clubhouse for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Cell phone video captured officers executing the search warrant around 4 a.m. Thursday. Neighbors said they woke up to bright lights and a series of “booming noises.”

While the ATF would not confirm who specifically was targeted, Special Agent Booth did reveal that some do have ties to motorcycle gangs. Later in the news conference, he said, “this is not just a Hells Angels case, there are other people involved.”

The US Department of Justice has written it considers the Hells Angels to be a criminal organization.

Overall, few details of the search warrants, arrests or charges have been released by officials. They said the investigation is ongoing.