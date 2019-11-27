10,000 icicles a day being used to construct the Ice Castles in Dillon

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Construction is underway at the popular Ice Castles in Dillon.

Construction crews started growing and harvesting icicles Monday to create the attraction.

Over the next 3-4 weeks, ice artisans will grow and harvest up to 10,000 icicles each day to build the winter experience. Each of those icicles is then hand-placed and sprayed with water. The process is repeated until the castles reach heights of around 30 feet, according to a release.

“Mother Nature is our primary architect, and we are always amazed by what she allows us to create each season.” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis, “Our crew in Colorado has been working hard over the last few weeks laying out the castle’s design so we can build a unique, winter experience that is fun for people of all ages.”

Thousands of people visited Ice Castles Dillon location last winter, which was beneficial for area businesses as well as the Ice Castles.

The attraction is expected to open in late December.

If you’re interested in reserving a ticket, here’s the link.