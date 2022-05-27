DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re planning on getting outside for a hike to celebrate Memorial Day weekend and the kick off to summer, expect a warm weekend ahead.
Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with mostly dry conditions until Sunday afternoon.
Here are 10 hikes to take over Memorial Day weekend:
- Maxwell Falls– Evergreen- 4.4 miles roundtrip
- Red Rocks to Dakota Loop Trail: 6.4 miles roundtrip
- Carpenter Peak Trail-Roxborough State Park- 6.5 miles roundtrip
- Mount Falcon Castle Trail Loop– 6.7 miles roundtrip
- Chautauqua Trail– Boulder Open Space- 1.2 miles roundtrip
- Seven Bridges Trail– Manitou Springs- 3.5 miles roundtrip
- Windy Saddle Lookout Mountain Trail– 4.4 miles roundtrip
- Apex and Enchanted Forest Trail Loop– 5.5 miles roundtrip
- Spruce Mountain Trail– 5.5 miles roundtrip
- Eldorado Canyon Trail– 6.6 miles roundtrip
It’s important to #KnowBeforeYouGo. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has these tips:
- Anticipate what you will need for your activity and know your limits.
- Know which public lands allow dogs on trails, and which don’t.
- Know how to handle wildlife encounters. Understanding how to coexist with wildlife is an important part of a safe recreation experience.
- Plan for where you will park and have alternatives.
- Stay on the trail. Walk through mud to avoid widening the trail and damaging resources.
- Be careful with fire. Know that a fire can start from the smallest spark or prolonged heat on dry tinder. Remember to check local fire bans or restrictions.
- Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines.